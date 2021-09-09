Previous
Chef at work by stillawaystogoyet
6 / 365

Chef at work

One of my favourite cafes here in Kuala Lumpur, and it's just on our doorstep!

This is the chef who puts together all the vegetarian and vegan delicacies. We are now allowed to dine in if fully vaccinated, so I cheekily asked if I could take his photo to celebrate.
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Mairi Clare Dunlin

@stillawaystogoyet
Photo Details

