6 / 365
Chef at work
One of my favourite cafes here in Kuala Lumpur, and it's just on our doorstep!
This is the chef who puts together all the vegetarian and vegan delicacies. We are now allowed to dine in if fully vaccinated, so I cheekily asked if I could take his photo to celebrate.
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
Mairi Clare Dunlin
@stillawaystogoyet
I am a hobby photographer enjoying exploring different genres and techniques. I started 52 Frames nearly 2 years ago and have loved growing as...
