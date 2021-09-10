On the breadline

These types of jobs, and the immigrant workers that conduct them day to day, are still a common sight in Malaysia. They have continued, men and women, throughout the pandemic in order to scrape a living and send money home to their families.



Malaysians and non-Malaysians alike have participated in food drives and donation banks to subsidise these cheerful, hardworking individuals who do the work because they get paid more than they would at home. Many have left husbands, wives and children in order to support them with the wages they can earn here, but then cannot save enough to visit, so may not see them for years.



It is humbling when hearing their stories and also that, what little English they know, is infinitely more than my knowledge of their language.



(today we moved from phase 1 to phase 2, of 4, so I decided to try some street photography to celebrate; it may not be my best shot, but it's more about the move towards freedom that it represents)