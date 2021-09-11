Sign up
8 / 365
Working from home
The last of my series in the 52 Frames challenge 'Man'...this is my husband in his home office aka our bedroom!
18 months later and we are well and truly settled into our weekly routine of working, or learning, from home, while I potter around doing my thing.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
Mairi Clare Dunlin
@stillawaystogoyet
I am a hobby photographer enjoying exploring different genres and techniques. I started 52 Frames nearly 2 years ago and have loved growing as...
5
2021-2022
NIKON D90
10th September 2021 12:32pm
Tags
#portrait
,
#man
,
#environmentalportrait
