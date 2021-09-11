Previous
Next
Working from home by stillawaystogoyet
8 / 365

Working from home

The last of my series in the 52 Frames challenge 'Man'...this is my husband in his home office aka our bedroom!

18 months later and we are well and truly settled into our weekly routine of working, or learning, from home, while I potter around doing my thing.
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Mairi Clare Dunlin

@stillawaystogoyet
I am a hobby photographer enjoying exploring different genres and techniques. I started 52 Frames nearly 2 years ago and have loved growing as...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise