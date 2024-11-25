Previous
Happy Holidays 2024 by stillmoments33
5 / 365

Happy Holidays 2024

Is it Christmas Yeti?
U.S.A. -
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
recently turned 63. a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would be...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact