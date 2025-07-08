Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
8 / 365
heartfelt thoughts to all of TX
My heart goes out to TX for the tragic loss of life.
Hope for healing to begin.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
will turn 64 soon. aches and pains abound. yet. a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with used Nikon D60...
997
photos
5
followers
4
following
2% complete
View this month »
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
1st June 2025 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close