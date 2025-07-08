Previous
Next
heartfelt thoughts to all of TX by stillmoments33
8 / 365

heartfelt thoughts to all of TX

My heart goes out to TX for the tragic loss of life.
Hope for healing to begin.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
will turn 64 soon. aches and pains abound. yet. a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with used Nikon D60...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact