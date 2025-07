Board games and retirement

I have missed 365 community. I apologize for not posting as in compliance with the theme of a photo a day. I have retired on medical grounds.

I remain an occasional dabbler in photography.

This photo is a 'board game" called Sequence.

The way we choose our time management is different for everyone. Today, i travel at a slower pace. And playing cards or board games is an American pastime in the age of Instagram and social media platforms. Enjoy...