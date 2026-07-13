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21 / 365
smile, It's O.K.
If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
will turn 65 soon. aches and pains abound. yet. a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with used Nikon D60...
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Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
19th April 2026 9:28pm
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stress
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relief
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smile.
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