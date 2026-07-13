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smile, It's O.K. by stillmoments33
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smile, It's O.K.

If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
will turn 65 soon. aches and pains abound. yet. a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with used Nikon D60...
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