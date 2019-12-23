Previous
ready to go ice skating by stillmoments33
Photo 432

ready to go ice skating

Winter is officially with us here in Michigan, USA.
The holiday season brings forth new people and events to our lives.
docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
