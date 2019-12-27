Previous
Next
New Year, New puzzle pieces by stillmoments33
Photo 436

New Year, New puzzle pieces

wishing all the puzzle pieces fit
in the new year.
Happy 2020!
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise