All things Cardinal

This is a bird feeder given to me as Christmas gift from little sis. i placed it in the backyard observing the squirrels left it alone. They seem to believe the image of the Northern Cardinal is a "real bird"

and as long as the bird occupies this feeder,

the squirrels have stayed away...

I do believe squirrels are quite smart and will eventually "figure out" the bird is not real.

All the local species of birds have visited my feeding station. Bird watching is a great hobby for all ages.