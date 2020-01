Iconic horse@ meijer Thrifty Acres

This is Sandy. she has been a fixture at a couple of the Meijer stores for a very long time.

She is an iconic mechanical horse, part of childhood memories for many West Michigan children. It only costs a penny to ride her and many moms with young children would make it a part of the experience when grocery shopping at the Fred Meijer Supermarkets.

"Sandy" first appeared in 1962 and is a part of

the story of Meijer Thrifty Acres.