Photo 463
National Compliment Day
Today is national compliment day.
you give freely a compliment to friend or stranger.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 year Two
NIKON D60
NIKON D60
Taken
21st January 2020 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
day
,
usa
,
calendar
,
national
,
days
,
compliment
