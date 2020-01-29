Sign up
Photo 468
remnant of Fall
leaf in melting snow
This is what some call the January thaw.
More winter begins next week with cooler temps and some freshly fallen snow.
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
468
photos
6
followers
9
following
128% complete
461
462
463
464
465
466
467
468
Views
2
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
26th January 2020 1:38pm
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
winter
,
leaf
,
maple
,
melting
