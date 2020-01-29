Previous
Next
remnant of Fall by stillmoments33
Photo 468

remnant of Fall

leaf in melting snow
This is what some call the January thaw.
More winter begins next week with cooler temps and some freshly fallen snow.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise