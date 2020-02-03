Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 473
Sunshine today
very mild weather in Michigan on Sunday. Breezy.. so, i stepped outside the home and took a quick pic of old glory blowing in the wind under a Blue sky.
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
473
photos
6
followers
9
following
129% complete
View this month »
466
467
468
469
470
471
472
473
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
2nd February 2020 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
usa
,
american
,
national
,
symbol
Wendy
ace
Nice shot of the flag against the blue sky!
February 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close