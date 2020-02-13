your phone is your ticket

found this old gem from earlier era in technology.

Moving into the age of "mobile ticketing"

This is where you display a virtual ticket with a code on the screen of your phone, much more prevalent at concerts and sporting events today. Gone are those days when you meet up at an event with your group and one person is assigned to distrubute your personal ticket to the game. You just text your friends "their code" and their in.

Wow! Books are not the only thing fast disappearing. Printed tickets have become a thing of the past as well. Note the year of this ticket was 2001. reminds me of the sci-fi movie 2001- Space Odyssey