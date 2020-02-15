Previous
Old Camping trailer by stillmoments33
Photo 482

Old Camping trailer

came across this ugly pink trailer just sittling there at an intersection. Cannot imagine why anyone would want to camp in a "pink" trailer.
very retro.. felt like i was travelling back in time 40 years. A real showpiece of "Americana"
15th February 2020

