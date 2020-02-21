Sign up
Photo 487
African Violet
purchased this plant for the home office this week. Some say a plant will improve your mood pschologically as it makes the office area more palatable.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
487
photos
6
followers
9
following
133% complete
View this month »
Views
0
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
2nd February 2020 11:49am
Tags
flower
,
joy
,
african
,
violet
,
cheery
,
houseplants
