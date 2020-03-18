Sign up
Photo 508
the peek-a-boo window
actually, this is a home energy audit
testing for air leaks and pressure in the home.
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
Tags
home
energy
air
flow
efficiency
