Photo 516
changing weather
A barometer is a device to measure changes in pressure. the weather is most certainly changing.
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
0
0
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos
509
510
511
512
513
514
515
516
Tags
for
,
weather
,
spring
,
rain
,
economy
,
also
,
metaphor
,
barometer
