mallard by stillmoments33
mallard

got up the other morning before sunrise and this character was sitting in my backyard contentedly.
Just sat there, relaxing as if not to have a care in the world.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
