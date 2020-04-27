Sign up
Photo 539
a lonely affair for local restaurants
The patrons can still order "curbside pick-up" in some restuarants...
what is sometimes called a "No contact order"
and for those who choose to venture out, in all public places, masks are now required. Michigan. USA
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
9th April 2020 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
restaurants
,
lunch
,
out
,
dining
,
coronavirus
,
covid19
