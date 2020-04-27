Previous
a lonely affair for local restaurants by stillmoments33
Photo 539

a lonely affair for local restaurants

The patrons can still order "curbside pick-up" in some restuarants...
what is sometimes called a "No contact order"
and for those who choose to venture out, in all public places, masks are now required. Michigan. USA
27th April 2020

