Photo 558
As the weather warms
nearby community park
ice on the lake has melted long ago
and we have weathered the storms of Winter.
Water is a great healer as the color blue lightens our burdens.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
558
photos
6
followers
9
following
152% complete
View this month »
551
552
553
554
555
556
557
558
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 year Two
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE M853 ZOOM DIGITA...
Taken
12th May 2020 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
michigan
,
nature
,
outdoors
,
parks
,
recreation
