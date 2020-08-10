Previous
empty theatre by stillmoments33
Photo 611

empty theatre

effects of COVID-19
"WE MISS YOU" states the marquee.
Broadway shows and other smaller theaters have been closed due to the corona virus crisis.
10th August 2020

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
167% complete

Photo Details

