For all the colors, Eat...
For all the colors, Eat...

this salad came from a local restaurant.
The only thing unnatural is the styrofoam container in which it is contained.
When we "eat the rainbow" we are exercising healthy choices in diet and may live longer.
The Summer harvest brings delight.
docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
