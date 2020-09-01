Sign up
Photo 628
cooler weather
Cooler temps expected in our region all next week... signs of change of Seasons.
Garden Mums are a favorite this time of year. They add a splash of color and i like that.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
Views
4
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
30th August 2020 7:39am
Exif
View Info
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
of
,
change
,
fall
,
garden
,
seasons
,
mum
