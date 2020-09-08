Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 633
Thinking of Halloween
Halloween is just around the corner...
costumes... etc.
this pic is metal art sculpture of a pumpkin..
sorta art deco.. .
Hope your day is a pleasant one...
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
0
0
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
633
photos
7
followers
8
following
173% complete
View this month »
626
627
628
629
630
631
632
633
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
28th August 2020 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
change
,
fall
,
halloween
,
pumpkin
,
seasons
