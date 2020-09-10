Sign up
Photo 634
baking homemade bread during pandemic
This is one of my favourites. Banana Walnut Bread.
recipe discoverd on internet...
Filling the kitchen with pleasant aroma...
It's cofee time as i await the changing of the seasons.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
365 year Two
NIKON D60
9th September 2020 4:35pm
Public
heart
change
fall
bread
homemade
seasons
covid-19
&home
