Photo 639
watercolor on greeting card
this was an actual pic from our local nursing home manor resident who painted this. she was 94 years old at the time of this painting. she had her work represented on greeting cards, much like Hallmark.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
365 year Two
NIKON D60
7th September 2020 4:33pm
art
painting
greeting
card
watercolor
senior
citizen
Margo
ace
Amazing what some of the oldies can still do well into their 90,s
September 18th, 2020
