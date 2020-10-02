Previous
tic tac too! by stillmoments33
Photo 650

tic tac too!

game for the children in local park...
As the change of seasons arrives,
park visitors are fewer.
The children play on their tablets instead of playing in the parks. We live in an virtual reality culture.
