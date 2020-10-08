Previous
Next
traveling by stillmoments33
Photo 655

traveling

traveling by rail at a slower pace in time.
Empty tracks seem to say quite a bit.
Soon, the morning Amtrak will pass on thru town.

A rail journey always slows us down...
makes one realize time can slow down...
the destination awaits.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise