Photo 655
traveling
traveling by rail at a slower pace in time.
Empty tracks seem to say quite a bit.
Soon, the morning Amtrak will pass on thru town.
A rail journey always slows us down...
makes one realize time can slow down...
the destination awaits.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
655
photos
7
followers
8
following
5
365 year Two
NIKON D60
25th September 2020 11:04am
Public
time
life
tracks
train
down
rail
journey
amtrak
destinations
scheduling
slowing
