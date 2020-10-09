Previous
Next
One last splash of color by stillmoments33
Photo 656

One last splash of color

Seasons change.. and soon the snowflakes will fall. summer-like unseasonably warm today. So, i took a quick pic of the Garden Mum.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise