Photo 656
One last splash of color
Seasons change.. and soon the snowflakes will fall. summer-like unseasonably warm today. So, i took a quick pic of the Garden Mum.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
purple
flowers
fall
mums
gardening
