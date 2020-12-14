Previous
Next
wire mind puzzle by stillmoments33
Photo 707

wire mind puzzle

puzzles can confound us for a while...
we either give up, give in or solve the problem.
Puzzles of any kind can help ward of risk of dementia... They can also be a pleasant distraction from daily stress.
thanks for the visit
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise