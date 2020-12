"monkying" around

this is a fresh loaf of Pull-apart bread made with cinnamon and brown sugar. a tasty little treat also known as "Monkee Bread" enjoyed every Christmas holiday and prepared by the Presidential chef during the Reagan Administration.

Yummmm

Mom and i baked this delightful pastry yesterday....

Happy New Year...

we will all still be monkeeing around... in 2021.. ha ha