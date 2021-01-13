Sign up
the post still delivers
as a postcrossing member,
sending and receiving postcards is a pleasant distraction to COVID-19
This one came from a postcrossing friend in GERMANY.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
