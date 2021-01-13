Previous
the post still delivers by stillmoments33
Photo 721

the post still delivers

as a postcrossing member,
sending and receiving postcards is a pleasant distraction to COVID-19

This one came from a postcrossing friend in GERMANY.

13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
Photo Details

