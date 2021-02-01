Previous
Next
another postcrossing card by stillmoments33
Photo 734

another postcrossing card

always good to know the postal carrier still delivers... this postcard arrived the other day.
Wheat fields of Oklahoma...
I have never passed thru the State of Oklahoma
It's such a great country... every state has something special to offer.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
201% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise