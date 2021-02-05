Previous
staying warm with crystal glow by stillmoments33
staying warm with crystal glow

ice and snow today...
staying indoors.. winter blast.
winter fun
driving challenging for the inexperienced...
in Winter Wonderland.. quite beautiful today.
docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
Wendy ace
Wow!
This is quite pretty - a really nice and warm shot of the crystal.
February 5th, 2021  
