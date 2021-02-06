Sign up
Photo 737
fresh Michigan Apples on cold Winter day
Granny Smith apple..
healthy snack for today
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
docuphotojeff
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
737
photos
7
followers
8
following
Photo Details
4
4
Album
365 year Two
NIKON D60
NIKON D60
Taken
19th January 2021 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
michigan
,
food
,
winter
,
apple
,
healthy
,
produce
