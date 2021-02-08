Previous
Next
frozen in time by stillmoments33
Photo 739

frozen in time

Blue jeans ghost... frozen in time.
bitter cold and brittle... wind chill temps
go below zero... in Michigan

It took less than 30 minutes for this pair of blue jeans to totally freeze solid in the snow!
saw this one on the local weather news station the other day.
stay warm!
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
202% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise