Photo 741
The kitchen menu board
restaurants are now re-opened.
with some restrictions.
Today is Special...
good friends first, good food second.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
365 year Two
NIKON D60
8th February 2021 6:34pm
day
,
new
,
signs
,
menu
,
signage
