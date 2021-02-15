Previous
Next
bitter cold by stillmoments33
Photo 744

bitter cold

snowfall and ice, and wind chill!
Wow! it is really cold outdoors...

Let the warmth of Spring soon be with us.
33 days until the first Day of Spring...
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
203% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise