keeping the post busy
Photo 750

keeping the post busy

been sending & recieving postcards for my collection... around the world on a postcard..
the post still delivers and that's a good thing.

greetings sent from afar are held near in your heart...
23rd February 2021

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
205% complete

