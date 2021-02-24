Previous
Spring is coming soon by stillmoments33
Photo 751

Spring is coming soon

24 days until first day of Spring...
People get outdoors again and go for walks
or perhaps read a good book.
24th February 2021

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos
205% complete

