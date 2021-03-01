Sign up
Photo 756
woodworking projects in garage (wood scraps)
just tried a new project with my scroll saw...
looking to create a few new woodworking things with a scroll saw. keeps me busy and out of trouble.
"He who works with his hands is a laborer. He who works with hands and his head is a craftsman. He who works with his hands and his head and his heart is an artist."
--- St. Francis of Assissi
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
0
0
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
756
photos
7
followers
8
following
207% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
24th February 2021 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crafts
,
woodworking
,
aging
,
projects
,
retirement
