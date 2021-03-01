Previous
woodworking projects in garage (wood scraps) by stillmoments33
Photo 756

woodworking projects in garage (wood scraps)

just tried a new project with my scroll saw...
looking to create a few new woodworking things with a scroll saw. keeps me busy and out of trouble.

"He who works with his hands is a laborer. He who works with hands and his head is a craftsman. He who works with his hands and his head and his heart is an artist."
--- St. Francis of Assissi
docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
