Previous
Next
sunny sundial by stillmoments33
Photo 757

sunny sundial

warmer days ahead..

sundials are fascinating.. they keep time when we have no timex quartz watch.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise