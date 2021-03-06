Previous
depression glass by stillmoments33
depression glass

depression era peppermint candy dish.
When visiting Grandma's home growing up, she would always have a candy dish with peppermints in it.

one from the archive today..

awaiting Springtime changes...
docuphotojeff

@stillmoments33
turning 60 this year.. enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would be a good time...
