Photo 766
corner street downtown-- among blue sky
"Architecture is a visual art, and the buildings speak for themselves." -- Julia Morgan
"we shape our buildings; therafter they shape us." --- Winston Churchill
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
turning 60 this year.. enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would be a good time...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 year Two
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE M853 ZOOM DIGITA...
Taken
12th March 2021 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
construction
,
downtown
,
architecture
,
urban
,
quotes
,
cityscape
