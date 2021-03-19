Sign up
Photo 770
dreaming of golf
Spring has arrived and many a man and woman will be out on the golf course soon attempting to make that perfect putt.
Of all the greens in life, my favorite it the putting green.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
turning 60 this year.. enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would be a good time...
770
Photo Details
8
365 year Two
NIKON D60
12th March 2021 5:01pm
Tags
michigan
,
golf
,
springtime
,
sport
,
recreation
