Photo 771
1st Day of Spring
Out for a bike ride down by the lake.
People were out and about feeling the Spring Fever need to get out of the house.
Happy Spring!
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
turning 60 this year.. enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would be a good time...
