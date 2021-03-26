Sign up
Photo 775
ecology box
ode to middle school shop class.
made this as gift in wood shop class.
pic from the archive today.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
turning 60 this year.. enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR...
6
365 year Two
KODAK EASYSHARE M853 ZOOM DIGITA...
28th June 2019 7:41pm
Public
project
,
class
,
box
,
shop
,
wood
,
ecology
