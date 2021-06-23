Previous
a little sunshine by stillmoments33
Photo 828

a little sunshine

heavy rains expected for several days..
overcast...
a little sunshine helps....
with this backyard flower...
23rd June 2021

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
turning 60 this year.. enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would be a good time...
